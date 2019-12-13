GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -- An 82-year-old woman died in a car crash in Clinton, Missouri, on Friday morning. 

According to the police, the crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7 at Golden Drive. 

The crash happened when the vehicle was turning left at the intersection toward Gaines Street from the southbound lanes. It was then hit by a semi that was going north. 

Betty Bigler from Clinton died in the crash. 

She was taken to the hospital but died there a short time later due to her injuries. 

The MSHP is still investigating the crash. 

