CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -- An 82-year-old woman died in a car crash in Clinton, Missouri, on Friday morning.
According to the police, the crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7 at Golden Drive.
The crash happened when the vehicle was turning left at the intersection toward Gaines Street from the southbound lanes. It was then hit by a semi that was going north.
Betty Bigler from Clinton died in the crash.
She was taken to the hospital but died there a short time later due to her injuries.
The MSHP is still investigating the crash.
