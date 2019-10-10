JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 135-year-old church near Odessa, Missouri caught fire overnight.

According to the fire department in Johnson County, Missouri, they received a call from a neighbor saying a church was on fire around 1:30 a.m.

The church is the Woods Chapel United Methodist Church off Highway 131, which is nine miles south of Odessa.

The church is a whopping 135 years old.

Only one wall was still standing when firefighters arrived and the church was engulfed in flames. The other three walls had collapsed.

The chimney is barely standing.

The state fire marshal is investigating what the cause of the fire was.

