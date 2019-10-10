JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 135-year-old church near Odessa, Missouri caught fire overnight.
According to the fire department in Johnson County, Missouri, they received a call from a neighbor saying a church was on fire around 1:30 a.m.
The church is the Woods Chapel United Methodist Church off Highway 131, which is nine miles south of Odessa.
The church is a whopping 135 years old.
Only one wall was still standing when firefighters arrived and the church was engulfed in flames. The other three walls had collapsed.
The chimney is barely standing.
The state fire marshal is investigating what the cause of the fire was.
One couple made a lifetime of memories inside the walls that are no longer standing.
Word of the fire quickly spread to the Pemberton family, who live just down the road.
“I probably was about this long when I first went in the door,” said Donald Pemberton, showing with his hands he was just a baby. “I’ve been there ever since.”
It’s been 81 years, to be exact.
His wife, Peggy Pemberton, drove to see the damage in the early morning hours.
“It’s just devastating,” she said. “I was sick to my stomach.”
The couple said they believe that what makes a church a church is not the building, but the people who worship there.
“You questioned ‘why,’” she said. “Well, it crosses your mind, but I don’t ever want to question God.”
Still, they are coping with the loss of their country church that housed 135 years of memories. Church records show the church was dedicated on July 27, 1884.
“You feel the loss,” she said. “It’s kind of like a burial. Like losing somebody. It’s basically our life. It has been for 61 years.”
Donald and Peggy are pictured in the church’s 100-year celebration booklet.
Two of their children got married in the church. Sixty-one years ago, Peggy and Donald also said “I do” there.
“It’s been a mainstay of our family,” Donald said.
The congregation met Thursday night to discuss what the future may hold, but it is too soon to know if they will rebuild.
