LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child whose body was found inside a parked car.
Lawrence police said just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, they received a call that the toddler was left unattended in a parked car in the 3300 block of Iowa Street.
When they arrived on the scene, medical staff said, “the child had passed away.”
The family was notified and police are investigating. No further information was released.
The National Weather Service says the temperature reached 88 Sunday afternoon in Lawrence.
