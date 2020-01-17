OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- During this weekend’s big AFC Championship, many fans will be watching the game, but one woman’s attention might be slightly more focused on the sideline.
There is no doubt when you walk around Garden Terrance Nursing Home in Overland Park that there are quite a few Chiefs fans, but one resident has an even closer relationship with the team.
Frances Rodina, 94, and her two kids Terri and Ed have been rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time. However, it’s Frances who has the closest ties to the team.
“I was a seamstress at Hoffman Garment Company,” she said. “We made school uniforms for mostly catholic schools.”
They also made the outfits for Chiefs cheerleaders back in the 70s and Frances was tasked with making the first ones.
“I think they called the company I worked for and they put it on me,” Frances said. “I don’t think I was very impressed,” she added with a laugh.
Despite that, her children were and still are.
“When they first started, there was maybe like eight, seven,” she said. “Not any more than that.”
So, the squad was definitely a lot smaller than today’s group of Chiefs cheerleaders.
Speaking of today’s cheerleaders, KCTV5’s Greg Payne showed Frances what they are wearing nowadays.
“Here is one outfit,” he said, showing a picture. “Oh no,” Frances said. “Yours blew this out of the water,” he said. “They were all covered up,” she said. According to Frances, the cheerleaders wore gold wool at the time.
Even though Frances isn’t a fan of the current outfits, she is a big fan of her Chiefs.
“Please bring home a Super Bowl!” she said.
Frances even has a headband that she’s been working on that hopefully one day she can give to her favorite player… Patrick Mahomes.
