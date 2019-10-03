JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 23-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting that happened in late September on Citadel Drive.

Daniel A. Bigge has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, police went to an apartment in the 1600 block of Citadel Drive just after midnight on Sept. 28.

When they arrived, they found the victim dead on his bedroom floor. He has been identified as John T. Wilson III.

There was no indication of forced entry, police say. Several 9mm shell casings were found in the bedroom with the victim.

A witness told police that a white SUV had pulled into the parking lot and parked on the evening of Sept. 27. They saw a man walk to the apartment building and return a short time later.

The vehicle then returned 30 to 45 minutes later. A short time after that, the witness heard four or five shots coming from the apartment building.

The witness saw the same man who had parked the white SUV run down the sidewalk. The man laughed aloud, entered the white SUV, and drove off.

When the father of the victim went to Bigge’s home, intending to ask him to be a pallbearer at his son's funeral, he told police he saw several unusual things. He said Bigge kept a handgun under his right armpit during the father's visit. He also saw a white SUV in the driveway.

Surveillance video in the area from the evening of the shooting captured a white SUV traveling on 63rd from Citadel Drive. A search of the victim's iPhone showed his last communication was with Bigge. Also, shell casings recovered at the homicide scene were confirmed to have been fired by a 9mm gun, which was recovered from Bigge’s bedroom.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond.