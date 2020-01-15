OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Sudhir Gandi of Lenexa has been charged in the crash that killed a 14-year-old on April 4th, 2019.
71-year-old Sudhir Gandi has been charged with reckless second-degree murder from a crash that killed Alex Rumple.
According to the authorities, around 3:15 p.m., the car first left the road at 127th and Switzer, and Rumple was struck at 123rd and Switzer.
During the incident, Gandi also hit a traffic signal. The car then stopped at 121st after hitting a fence.
Rumple was walking north on the sidewalk when the car hit her and reportedly dragged her several feet.
Gandi's bond is set at $50,000.
