OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Sudhir Gandi of Lenexa has been charged in the crash that killed a 14-year-old on April 4th, 2019.

71-year-old Sudhir Gandi has been charged with reckless second-degree murder from a crash that killed Alex Rumple.

According to the authorities, around 3:15 p.m., the car first left the road at 127th and Switzer, and Rumple was struck at 123rd and Switzer.

During the incident, Gandi also hit a traffic signal. The car then stopped at 121st after hitting a fence.

Rumple was walking north on the sidewalk when the car hit her and reportedly dragged her several feet.

Gandi's bond is set at $50,000.