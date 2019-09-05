JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – An 18-year-old Kansas Citian has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 27.

Taylor Mackey has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records filed Thursday, Mackey told KCPD detectives that he and his younger brother saw the victim, Issac Brown, near Prospect and 28th Street.

They then walked along with him and turned east on Lockridge.

Mackey told police he believed Brown was responsible for the previous shooting of his brother. He said he wanted Brown to feel the same pain his brother had felt.

After they approached the victim, they both pulled out guns and shot him once near 26th and Lockridge.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $300,000 cash.