OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A local woman is in jail and facing charges after being accused of attacking another woman in an Olathe McDonald's.
The alleged attacked happened at the location on Santa Fe and North Parker early Wednesday morning.
Authorities said the two women were arguing when the situation escalated quickly and one of them stabbed the other in her leg.
As first responders treated the wounded woman inside the restaurant, police searched the area for the other woman and found her in a nearby apartment complex.
A resident of the complex, Modena Forbush, said the early-morning scene was a frightening way to start her day.
“I was wondering what was going on. It was scary to see all those cars at one time here,” Forbush told KCTV5 News. “I've never heard since I've lived here about something like that happening. Children live here. That's a scary thing to hear.”
Police believed the two women knew each other. The manager of the McDonald's wouldn't say whether either of the women worked at the restaurant, which closed for at least an hour while police investigated.
Officers noted that the woman who was stabbed went to a hospital but wasn’t seriously injured.
On Thursday, charges were filed against 29-year-old Fantashia Grant-Jackson in connection with this case. She has been charged with aggravated battery and possession of methamphetamine.
She is being held on on a $150,000 bond.
No other information is available at this time. KCTV5 News as requested additional court documents.
I was the victim of this accident! I work at this McDonald’s overnight
