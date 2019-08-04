KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a car hit a boy, then sped off.
Kansas City police are looking for a silver car that hit a 9-year-old boy at Smart and Spruce Avenue Sunday just after 6 p.m.
A neighbor, who is a nurse, told KCTV5 News that she heard a car screeching then drive off. She ran to the boy to administer first aid and said that he had a serious head injury.
Police said that the boy was riding a tricycle in the street when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. The boy was reportedly thrown from the impact and found unconscious by authorities.
He was taken to an area hospital and most recently listed as serious but is expected to survive.
