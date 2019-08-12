LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- It was just about 5 p.m. Sunday night when someone saw a baby boy sitting in the car in front of a family member’s home at Easy Living Mobile Home Park in Lawrence. Monday night, police still aren’t saying whether they think this was an accident or something even worse.
Lawrence police held a press conference Monday afternoon, but answered very few additional questions related to the death of that boy.
2-year-old Devonte Turner was staying with relatives in the mobile home park and for reasons still unknown, was left inside a sweltering car.
“Devonte was not with his parents. Rather he was under the care of family members. At this point in the investigation, no arrests have been made,” Gregory Burns Jr., Lawrence Police Chief, said.
Lawrence police would not say who found the boy, but someone spotted him in the car and called police. Sadly, Devonte had already passed away by the time police were able to get to him.
While investigators still aren’t saying whether they believe this was accidental or not, they do believe heat played a role in his death and if so, would make him the 32nd child to die in a hot car this year alone.
Yesterday’s high in Lawrence was close to 90 degrees and experts say, the temperature inside the car could’ve easily reached 135 degrees, something no one would be able to survive for long.
Noheatstroke.org has been keeping statistics on these devastating deaths since 1998 and say last year, more children than ever died in a hot car. But why?
Safety experts blame distractions. Everything from your cell phone, to your radio, to morning rituals that we all follow somewhat robotically every day. They say if there is a child in the backseat of your car, that should be your focus, always.
Brad Winfrey with Children’s Mercy recommends putting something like your ID badge to get into your workplace, or your purse in the backseat, along with your most precious cargo of all.
“Anything that makes you have to get into the backseat once you get to work, which forces you to have to see that car seat,” Winfrey said.
Winfrey also recommends making a deal with your daycare provider that if your child doesn’t show up by a certain time, they call.
Tiny devices called "Bee Alert" are recommend by experts for everyone to carry. You can pick up for about $10 online and can attach them to your keychain and easily break a window if you ever needed to rescue a child or an animal from a hot car.
