KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- "Vicious and violent." That’s how court documents describe a teen’s crimes.
At just 14, he has been charged with murder and assault after being accused of shooting two women in two separate cases.
KCTV’s Emily Rittman talked to one victim’s family members who are relieved that teenager is now charged as an adult.
Tonight, 14-year-old Roger Williams is booked inside the Jackson County jail. The mother of the young woman he is charged with killing says he deserves to be there with other adults.
Investigators said Williams first shot a woman on June 16 at a gas station off Independence Avenue. Before the shooting, witnesses said Williams referred to the gun he used as his “new toy” and was commenting about wanting to shoot somebody. Right before he shot the victim in the leg, he said, “Should I bust it?”
Twelve days later inside a home off Blue Ridge Boulevard, detectives said Williams fatally shot 19-year-old Breana Robison in the head with a Bushmaster Carbon 15 assault rifle, leaving her then 3-year-old son without his mother.
“I couldn’t imagine a 14-year-old doing that, but he did,” Breana’s mother Kristina Panos said. “I just don’t want him to do this to anybody else. I can’t get my daughter back. She’s not coming back so there’s is no real justice, but if I can keep him from doing it to someone else, I feel like I did my part.”
She prayed a judge would certify Williams as an adult. She sat in court and listened to evidence presented about the crimes he is accused of committing and his behavior while in juvenile custody, including threatening staff.
“I didn’t know that he had 23 violations,” she said, “that he was spitting in other people’s faces, and threatening and saying the exact words, ‘I’ll shoot you like I did that b---- Bre.’ I broke down in court when I heard that. It felt like someone was stabbing me in my heart. I had to keep my composure. He was like 8 feet from me.”
According to court records, Williams “displays a level of criminal sophistication that far outpaces his chronological age.”
He is in jail tonight charged as an adult with assault and armed criminal action for shooting the first victim, and second-degree murder and armed criminal action for Breana’s death.
“I don’t think she had any clue what she was getting herself into,” Panos said. “Then it was too late. Thirty days hanging around this crowd and she’s gone.”
She is currently going through the process to adopt Breana’s now 4-year-old son.
“He knows she is an angel,” Panos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.