KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Wyandotte County Court system is developing a new way to help veterans in the judicial system.
The Wyandotte County Veterans Treatment court was created to help veterans in the system build positive, constructive lives while holding them accountable for the actions, according to a release from district court judge Renee Henry.
The court will offer treatment and services for substance abuse and mental health issues.
This is a joint partnership involving the 29th judicial district, the Wyandotte County district attorney, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
An opening ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. on June 30 at Memorial Hall Ballroom, located at 600 N 7th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
