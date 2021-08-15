KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead after an apparent early morning shooting at Matney Park in KCK.
Officers responded to calls of gunshots in the area of 39th and Shawnee Drive around 5:30 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a deceased white male, possibly in his late 20's or early 30's, with several gunshot wounds inside a car within the park.
Captain Kyle Harvey with the Wyandotte County sheriff's office confirmed the shooting this morning. It is being investigated as a homicide by the WCSO Investigations Unit.
No other details have been released. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.
