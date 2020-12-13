KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — A juvenile care worker with the Wyandotte County Sheriff's has been charged with battery, mistreatment of a confined person and endangering a child.
Jorge Navarro was charged Sunday evening by the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office.
The charges stem from an alleged incident at the Wyandotte County Juvenile Detention Center on Oct. 11, 2020.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.