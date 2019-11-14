KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Two employees with Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office are facing charges after an incident at the jail in early September.
David Toland, 47, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery and one count of misdemeanor mistreatment of a confined person.
Additionally, Marcus Johnson, 34, is charged with one count of misdemeanor mistreatment of a confined person and one count of misdemeanor assault.
The charges are in connection to an incident that happened around Sept. 5 at the Wyandotte County Jail.
Toland also is a member of the Bonner Springs-Edwardsville school board. He told KCTV5 News last month that about five jail staffers were involved in the September incident. He said he was working as a supervisor at the time and that the entire encounter was recorded on video. He said "what happened was right" but provided no other details.
Sheriff Don Ash also provided no specifics in a written statement but said it "does not reflect our organizational values."
The incidents were reported by the sheriff’s office and investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
