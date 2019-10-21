WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A sergeant with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a KCTV5 News report about an investigation into an incident at the county jail.

Sergeant David Toland is on currently on leave from the sheriff’s office. He is also on the Bonner Springs - Edwardsville School Board and spoke to KCTV5 News at Monday’s meeting about the investigation.

“I’m at peace. I know what happened,” Toland said. “I’m just waiting for everything to be investigated, to be cleared so we can all go back to work.”

Toland has been on the school board for six years and has served with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office for 12. He’s on paid leave from the law enforcement job but still active on the school board.

The sheriff confirmed there was an “incident” in the jail on September 5, involving employees and an inmate, that prompted him to put Toland on administrative leave and contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Toland said there were about five jail staffers involved in the incident under investigation, adding that he doesn’t know if anyone else was placed on leave like he was.

He said he was working as a jail supervisor at the time and that the entire encounter was recorded on video.

“I can’t really get into too much detail because the pending investigation, but once that investigation is over, I will have no problem talking to everybody,” Toland told KCTV5 News. “And I will be very open about it, because I’m a firm believer in what happened was right.”

He said he could not get into to detail at this point about what happened in the incident, but based on the initial tip, KCTV5 News asked him anyone was hurt, and he said absolutely not.

There have been no arrests and no charges in this case, and both the sheriff’s office and KBI say they'll release more information once the investigation is complete.