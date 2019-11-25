KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- There was a disturbing discovery at a local park on Saturday afternoon. Someone found three field dressed deer dumped where children play in Wyandotte County Park.

For months now, Debby Beets has been spending all her free time at the Agricultural Hall of Fame planning and decorating for Santa’s Express. This will be the first year they’ve moved the big event into the museum where kids can play at Santa’s workshop as they wait to visit the big guy himself.

But just across the street from where all those families will soon gather, someone is dumping dead deer.

“The officer indicated at least one had a bullet wound in it…there were two does and one buck…the buck had the antlers cut off of it,” Lieutenant Glenn Cannizzaro with Kansas Wildlife Parks & Tourism said.

Cannizzaro has patrolled these areas for years and says this is the first find of the year for this area, but it won’t likely be the last. He says people dump deer every year, not only in parks, but on roadways, under bridges and even in dumpsters at businesses, he says there’s another troubling trend.

“Probably in the last 10 or 15 years we’ve seen a switch where people are killing them illegally and just taking the antlers or the head and antlers and leaving the meat to go to waste,” Cannizzaro said.

In this case, the deer were killed somewhere else, either illegally in Kansas, where firearm season doesn’t even start until December 4, or somewhere else altogether then dumped in the park.

Either way, wildlife investigators want whoever did it identified and others like Beets just want it to stop.

“You know, there’s people in that park all the time, they shouldn’t have to put up with something like that I don’t think,” Beets said.

If you have any information on who might have done this, you don’t have to give your name. You can call Operation Game Thief instead at 877-426-3843.