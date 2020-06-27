WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Saturday, Wyandotte County released details about their new mask requirement they said they would be putting in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Kansas City, Missouri introduced a mask requirement on Friday for people when in a "place of public accommodation," which will take place on Monday. KCK said then that they were working on a similar requirement, but did not share details until Saturday.
We now know that KCK's mask order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30.
The order requires the following:
- Individuals are required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth when in a public, indoor space (including a workplace, business, or place of worship).
- Masks should be carefully positioned over the mouth and nose when it is put on, in a manner to avoid touching or readjusting the mask until it is removed.
- Masks are not required inside a solitary, enclosed workspace such as within an individual’s solitary office.
- Individuals are required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth when in a public, outdoor space (with the exception of socially-distanced outdoor exercise).
- This includes all outdoor public gatherings such as bus stops, farmers markets, places of worship and restaurant bar or patio seating areas.
- Masks are not required when eating or drinking, but individuals should remain socially distanced and are required to wear a face mask before and following eating.
- Washing your hands is encouraged before taking masks off and prior to putting them back on.
- Individuals with medical conditions must wear a full face shield covering the mouth, nose and eyes as an alternative to a face mask (face shields have a piece of hard, clear plastic that sits in front of the face; these are often worn by healthcare workers in addition to other protective equipment)
These are the exemptions that have been outlined:
- Those who are deaf or hard of hearing
- Children younger than five years old; and
- Children who are younger than two years old should never wear face coverings due to the risk of suffocation.
- Children who are two, three, or four years old, with the assistance and close supervision of an adult, are strongly recommended to wear a face covering at all times in settings, like grocery stores or pharmacies, where it is likely that a distance of at least six feet cannot be maintained from non-household members and vulnerable people must go.
- Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering. This includes, but is not limited to, persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a face covering could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance.
“While our community has done a terrific job of helping slow the initial spread of the pandemic, like so many other areas around the country Wyandotte County has experienced a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases,” said Mayor Alvey. “In an effort to continue the re-opening of our community, we must continue to follow and adhere to the advice of medical experts. As such, starting next week Wyandotte County health officials will require individuals to wear masks in public to slow and contain the further spread of this virus. This is a simple, yet effective measure to protect our families, friends, and our most vulnerable, and will help allow our community and local businesses to remain open and return to normal as quickly as possible.”
