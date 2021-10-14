WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Wyandotte County officials are loosening COVID-19 restrictions after saying that more than half of the county's population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
The Wyandotte County/Kansas City, KS, Unified Government issued guidance on social gatherings on Aug. 25, as the Delta variant ramped up locally. That guidance urged residents to significantly limit the number of people in social gatherings with those outside of their households.
That guidance is now rescinded, although the county still urges residents to exercise caution when gathering, especially with anyone who is unvaccinated. They also recommend outdoor gatherings when possible, as virus transmissibility is reduced when outside.
"The COVID situation in Wyandotte County has improved significantly in the past couple of months, with a combination of masking, vaccination and people taking other COVID precautions," said Allen Greiner, chief health officer for the Unified Government, in a statement released by the county. "Cases are down, and we are starting to see hospitalizations go down as well in the metro."
Greiner went on, "We can't throw caution to the wind just yet---We don't want to see our hospitals get overwhelmed again, especially going into the holidays this winter. But we are at a point now where we can loosen up a bit when it comes to social gatherings."
Data released by local governments indicate 69 percent of Johnson County, KS, residents have received at least one vaccine dose, while 33 percent of Jackson County is vaccinated. Forty-two percent of Clay County residents are vaccinated, while 38 percent of Platte County residents have gotten the shot.
