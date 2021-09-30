KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Wyandotte County Board of Commissioners will consider a $1 million plan Thursday night to give hundreds of dollars to county and city employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan fund. Under that plan, Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, KS, employees who are vaccinated would receive $400 each, along with $100 each for booster shots.
Unified Government leaders said they hope the incentive will draw people to vaccination sites and curb local COVID numbers.
"We feel like our first move should be really to be an incentive to entice our people to make that decision on their own, and let them keep that decision," said Doug Bach, county administrator.
Bach said over 50 percent of Unified Government employees are fully vaccinated. If the commission agrees to the plan, the goal would be to get that up to 80 percent.
The plan passed a committee earlier this week by a 4-1 vote.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday. If passed, Unified Government employees would have until the end of November to get fully vaccinated. Those who are already vaccinated would show proof to satisfy the requirement and receive the payout.
