Wyandotte County Fair makes a comeback this summer

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Wyandotte County Fair is making a comeback this summer.

It's July 13-17. The rodeo is on the last two days. The Wyandotte County Fairgrounds are located at 13700 Polfer Rd.

The county says the fair will follow health department recommendations and guidelines as far as COVID-19 goes.

Tickets are currently discounted to $2.50 and are available on the website or at  https://www.showclix.com/event/wyandotte-county-fair-2021gyuxj7z0119UvX

