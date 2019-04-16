WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A Wyandotte County deputy was booked into jail midday Tuesday on charges of rape and sexual exploitation of a child.
Michael Mastel is charged with raping someone under the age of 14. Prosecutors said the criminal actions were all involving a single victim.
The deputy began working for the sheriff’s office in August of 2008 and is now on administrative leave without pay.
Mastel faces five counts in total, rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and three counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child.
The Kansas City Kansas Police Department handled the initial investigation after the allegations against Mastel were reported to the sheriff’s office.
Mastel is being kept in the Wyandotte County Jail with prosecutors asking for a $250,000 bond.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for further updates.
