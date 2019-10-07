KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Charges have now been filed in Wyandotte County for the death of Captain Chris Arnold, and the accused killer is the captain’s own son.

Zachary Arnold was charged Monday with second-degree murder. He was taken to the Johnson County Jail for his own protection.

Neighbors are still reeling from the death of Chris Arnold. Monday would’ve been his 59th birthday, and now his own son sits behind bars accused of killing him.

KCTV5 News talked with several people who know the family, and everyone remembered Captain Arnold as a good neighbor who lived in the house his parents used to live in with his 22-year-old son.

While the circumstances that led up to the shooting death have not been released, neighbors say they rarely saw Zachary, and when they’d ask the captain about his son, he was always very protective of him.

Neighbors told KCTV5 News that no one saw what was coming, and no one KCTV5 News talked to on either side of the house said they heard a thing.

One neighbor said she was home with her husband and her 8-year-old little boy who had just been outside when several police officers converged on the house.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional information about their fallen brother but in a Facebook post over the weekend, they did ask for prayers.