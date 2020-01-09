WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- It’s a topic that has been brought up recently in the Kansas City Police Department, now it’s being discussed in Wyandotte County: Should police officers be required to live inside the city limits?
A community survey is being conducted in Wyandotte County right now to help determine that question, but for all government employees.
For three decades, Wyandotte County has had an ordinance that states that anybody who works for the Unified Government has to reside in Wyandotte County.
Now, question #25 on a citizen survey that’s being distributed to residents asks whether or not they’d like to eliminate that rule. The sheriff’s office is in favor of doing so.
Mike Taylor with the Unified Government said Wyandotte County has some of the highest paid salaries in the state of Kansas, although their own residents are earning a lot less.
“So, what that tells you is there are a lot of high-paying jobs in Wyandotte County but the people don’t live here,” Taylor said.
The theory behind the residency requirement is that, if you’re going to be a public servant and your salary is going to be earned with taxpayer dollars, you should live in the community you’re serving.
“If our own government workers are going to be here, they should at least live here and help support the community that’s paying our salaries,” Taylor said.
However, Taylor said having the requirement makes it difficult to recruit for certain jobs.
“If I live two miles across the county line in Roeland Park, do I really want to uproot my family and move two miles?” he said.
According to Sgt. Jeffery Taylor, who also serves as President for the Fraternal Order of Police - Lodge 40, it also serves as a huge struggle when trying to get recruits at the sheriff’s office.
“When we have interviews and we ask people why they don’t want the position, or why they’re leaving the position, a lot of it is very much living in Wyandotte County,” he said.
According to Sgt. Taylor, since 2016 the sheriff’s office has lost 76 people and only recruited 36.
He also mentioned the benefits of selecting from a wider pool of people.
“As a resident of Wyandotte County, I don’t want just anybody coming and responding to an emergency call,” he said. “I want qualified people who are able to do the job to respond because that’s what I pay taxes for and that’s what people expect.”
Now, with a vote lying in the hands of citizens, Sgt. Taylor hopes the writing is on the wall.
“If it was a perfect world, we could choose our own fate with this but we can’t,” he said. “We need help. We need to fill 30 positions, at least, right now.”
The commission will honor whatever the results of the survey are. So, if getting rid of the residency requirement is favorited, they’d have to kill the 30-year-old ordinance.
The survey has been sent out to 5,000 selected residents. If other Wyandotte County residents would like to weigh in, they can do so by going to the unified government’s website.
