WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government's Public Works Department has announced "WyCo Dumpster Days," where residents will be able to get rid of bulky items and electronics.
The event will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the former Kmart at 7836 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas.
People will be required to show proof of residence, which can be a utility bill, driver's license, or other document that has the individual's name and current address on it.
“These free WyCo Dumpster Day events are part of on-going efforts to reduce blight and trash in the community, making our neighborhoods more beautiful, healthy, and desirable,” said Mayor/CEO David Alvey. “This two-day drop-off site provides all residents an opportunity to recycle electronics and dispose of large, unwanted bulky items at an accessible centralized location, and it is another public service intended to improve the overall quality of life in Wyandotte County.”
Items that will be accepted during "Dumpster Days" (not a comprehensive list)
- Electronics recycling
- Mattresses
- Furniture
- Appliances
- Fixtures
- Microwaves
- Freezers
- Refrigerators
- Televisions, CRT TVs, computer monitors
Television, CRT TVs, and monitor disposal is $35 (cash only, exact change required)
Items that will not be accepted
- Household hazardous waste
- Yard waste
- Batteries
- Storm debris
- Food waste
- Glass, plastic, and other recycling
- Tires
- Demolition material
If you have recycling or yard waste, you can take that to the Recycling & Yard Waste Center located at 3241 Park Drive in KCK between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. That is available for free.
For more information about Dumpster Days, call 913-573-5311 or visit wycokck.org/dumpsterdays.
