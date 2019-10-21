KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A Wyandotte County Sheriff’s sergeant is on leave after an altercation with an inmate at the jail last month, and now state investigators are looking into the case.
The sheriff’s office said Sheriff Don Ash called in the Kansas Bureau of Investigations to take over the case.
KCTV5 News started investigating the matter after receiving a tip about wrongdoing at the Wyandotte County Jail and learned Sergeant David Toland is deputy at the center of the investigation.
Officials told KCTV5 News that there was an incident in the jail involving employees and an inmate on September 5. No other details were given, but KCTV5 News was told Toland is currently on administrative leave.
The KBI is investigating the matter but wouldn’t elaborate on what happened. KCTV5 News has determined that no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.
In a statement, Ash said in part that he holds himself and his deputies, “to the highest moral, ethical, and legal standards.”
On September 6, 2019, I learned about an incident in the jail involving employees and an inmate that happened on September 5, 2019. Following a preliminary review of the incident, I placed an employee on administrative leave and referred the matter to the KBI for investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
As Sheriff, I hold myself and my employees to the highest moral, ethical, and legal standards. We are committed to our mission to serve and protect our community, including inmates in our custody, guided by our core values of equality, respect, service, honesty, and integrity.
Besides serving as a deputy, Toland has also served as a board member for the Bonner Springs-Edwardsville Board of Education since 2013.
According to a statement sent to KCTV5 News from the school district, Toland is still an active member of the board, and while the district said they could not comment on the investigation, they did refer to his time on the board as “exemplary.”
Mr. Toland has served on USD 204 Board of Education since 2013. He has been an active and engaged school board member, working to create an inclusive, safe and productive learning environment for all students. While we are aware there is an investigation involving Mr. Toland, we do not have any details and can only comment on his service to our district which has been exemplary.
Both the sheriff’s office and KBI said they can release more details once the investigation is complete.
