KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The National World War I Museum and veterans’ charities are coming together to celebrate Veterans Day.

A packed weekend is planned, with the museum opening at 10 a.m. Friday and events running all weekend.

The museum has a new exhibit opening Friday focused on the Vietnam War. There will be a helicopter from that era on the grounds of the museum that visitors can explore, and they can also try on the gear worn by soldiers during that time.

KCTV5 News anchor Carolyn Long will be out at the Memorial Saturday morning for the War Horses for Veterans 5K race. On Monday there is a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m., which has been moved indoors due to the cold weather.

A full list of events can be found on the museum’s website at TheWorldWar.org.

