KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Someone used red spray paint to vandalize the entrance to the World War I Museum in Kansas City on Tuesday morning, writing anti-voting messages on Election Day.
Polling places across the Kansas City metro area saw long lines this morning, including at the World War I Museum, which acts as a polling location today. On the wall on either side of the entrance to the museum, vandals sometime between the opening of the polls and 7:30 a.m. spray painted messages that include, "Fight for revolution," and, "Don't vote!"
Also included in the vandalism is a depiction of the hammer-and-sickle symbol made popular during the heyday of Communist Russia.
The World War I Museum released a statement that reads, in full:
This morning our stonework was defaced. We are proud to be a polling location & condemn this attempt at voter intimidation. Our democracy is something that generations of veterans, including those in WWI, have fought to defend. We hope you’ll vote today & make your voice heard.
