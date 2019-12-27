FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- With the release of the World War I movie 1917, KCTV5 asked Matthew Naylor, the president and CEO of the World War I Museum and Memorial, for suggestions of other movies worth watching in which World War I has a prominent role.
Here are his suggestions:
• All Quiet on the Western Front (1930): This Academy Award-winning anti-war movie is based on a German novel with the same name.
• Gallipoli (1981): This fictional film starring Mel Gibson involves young men who join the Australian Army during World War I.
• The Water Diviner (2014): Russell Crowe directed and starred in this fictional film about an Australian farmer who travels to Turkey to find his sons who never returned from World War I.
• They Shall Not Grow Old (2018): This critically acclaimed documentary was directed by Peter Jackson of Lord of the Rings film trilogy fame. He used modern technology to restore, colorize, then create 3D renderings of archival footage. This was Naylor’s top recommendation.
Yes, two of the films involve an Australian perspective. And yes, Naylor himself is Australian.
Here are a few others available at the museum gift shop that take place during World War I:
• Wonder Woman (2017): The original DC comic had the female hero arrive from a land of women warriors into the world of man during World War II, but the 2017 film adaptation shifts that to World War I. Character Steve Trevor gives a speech explaining, “This is no man’s land… This battalion has been here for nearly a year and they barely gained an inch.”
You get extra local pride points on this one because director Patty Jenkins is from Lawrence, KS.
• War Horse (2011): This Spielberg film follows the fantastical journey of horse separated from the child who adores him to join the British cavalry. Grab a hankie. We dare you not to get teary eyed. Oh, and also, Tom Hiddleston is in it… as a blond… looking not much like his Loki-self at all.
