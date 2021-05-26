WWE returns to Kansas City July 26 for Monday Night Raw

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- WWE is returning to Kansas City on July 26 for Monday Night Raw at the T-Mobile Center.
It's part of its 25-city touring schedule this summer. Other stops include:
- Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland
- Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis
Tickets for the live events in Cleveland, Kansas City and Minneapolis go sale June 4 at 10 a.m.
Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
