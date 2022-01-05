KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New details are emerging about last month’s massive collision involving a fire truck in Westport.
The parents of one of the three people killed filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Kansas City, Missouri, the Kansas City Fire Department, and the driver of the fire truck.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the fire truck’s driver was negligent for not being cautious. It further blames the city and fire department for not properly vetting and/or training and/or supervising him.
It was December 15th at about 10:30 p.m. when Pumper 19 collided with an SUV, killing both people in the SUV and a pedestrian.
Michael Elwood, age 25, was the passenger in the SUV. It is his parents who are suing. The woman driving the SUV, Jennifer San Nicolas, was also killed. The two worked together at a restaurant and were leaving work.
Kansas City police at the time said the SUV was going west on Westport Road on a green light and the fire truck was north on Broadway running emergency lights and sirens. The lawsuit provides new details about the intensity of the impact.
“The Honda CRV became attached to the front of the fire truck as the fire truck then struck a black Ford F-150, a gray Dodge Caliber, a streetlight, a small tree and a bicycle rack, all while the CRV was attached, before traveling off the roadway and striking a building located at 4050 Broadway,” reads one item in the suit.
Tami Knight, a data analyst with Kansas City Public Schools, was a pedestrian caught in the path. She was found dead under the rubble of the building, which partially collapsed when it was hit.
Kansas City Fire Department policy KCTV5 obtained through a public records request states, “Unless all lanes can be accounted for by the driver during an emergency response, all Fire Department vehicles shall come to a complete stop at all red light intersections and negative right of way situations.”
The lawyer for the Elwood family declined an interview request.
A fire department spokesman said the department does not comment on pending litigation. KCTV5 also asked for comment from a city spokesperson and have not yet heard back, but typically they do not comment on pending litigation.
