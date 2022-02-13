OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An accident on I-35 involving a driver going the wrong way temporarily closed down the interstate Sunday morning.
According to Olathe PD, officers were dispatched to 119th and I-35 around 5 a.m. due to a wrong-way driver.
At the scene, police found a car traveling south in the north bound lanes of the interstate. The incident report states the car failed to yield to officers, so intentional contact was made with the vehicle to prevent a head-on collision.
The vehicle was disabled and the driver, an 18-year-old female, was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
As of 7 a.m. part of I-35 northbound at 119th has reopened.
Kansas State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
