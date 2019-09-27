JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been sentenced after driving the wrong way on 71 Highway near I-435, which caused a fatal crash.
Preston E. Moore, 30, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on each count of “DWI causing the death of another.” The judge set the sentences to run consecutively for a total sentence of 26 years.
The judge also sentenced Moore to five years in prison for driving while suspended, which was set to run concurrently to the other 26 years.
According to court records, Laura and Ryan Humphrey were driving north on 71 Highway at I-435 after 2 a.m. in Nov. 2017 when they were involved in a crash with Moore.
The Humphreys sustained deadly injuries. Moore was also injured.
A witness told police that Moore was going was south in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
An open liquor bottle was later found in his vehicle. Toxicology resents showed that he had an elevated level of alcohol in his system.
Moore does have a previous DWI conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.