MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- The holiday season is a special time, especially for the faithful.
Many places of worship adjusted traditional holiday services this year due to the rise in COVID-19 positivity rates.
This year, virtual services gained popularity. However, for smaller churches with fewer resources, hosting services online isn’t an option.
St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mission, Kansas offered 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve mass Thursday. Christmas Eve services result in the biggest turnout every year.
"In year’s past, we always bring up like 50 extra chairs to put up all over the church. We cannot do that this year," said office manager, Lou Anne Wagner.
St. Pius X Catholic Church has remained open during the pandemic, but with modifications to keep parishioners safe. Families who attend services can sit together, but have to spread out from others such as sitting every other pew. Church leaders also disinfect and sanitize high-touch areas often to follow CDC guidelines.
"I think since we have our Sunday service under our belt we kind of get what we’re doing a little bit in order to keep people safe. I think we’re better equipped to have it tonight and tomorrow morning," said Wagner.
Other places of worship, like Abundant Life in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, offered families the option to join live from home on all streaming platforms. Families who wanted to attend in-person Christmas Eve mass had to pre-register. Abundant Life complied with Jackson County’s 50% capacity rule during all five of it’s Christmas Eve services on Thursday. Communications Director, Rachael Branson, says registrations filled up quickly and reached capacity a several days ago.
