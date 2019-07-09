KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Concerns over gentrification and property values have dominated recent news, but now there’s another concern in neighborhoods that recently became up-and-coming.
West Side resident Barbara Bailey boils it down to one simple sentence.
“We can’t damage the old stuff when we try to come in with the new stuff,” she said.
Established 160 years ago, Bailey said the West Side has always been a place to grow up and grow old in. Now some residents worry the character of the neighborhood could change with new development.
Bailey lives in a home she describes as shotgun style. It was built by her Irish immigrant family in 1921. She got choked up talking about it.
“It’s still standing, and I get pretty emotional about stuff like this, but I love it that that little house, that those three little houses are still there,” she said, through tears.
This house has been in Barbara Bailey's family since 1921. She came to tears when talking with @KCTV5 about a change that could be coming to her West Side neighborhood. Tonight at 10, I'll explain why her concern could affect neighborhoods *all over* the city. pic.twitter.com/1puK0KBGhv— Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) July 10, 2019
Her ancestors were joined by generations of Latinos, and it has since become an eclectic mix of incomes and ethnicities, with apartments next to historic homes next to modern ones.
Many of the lots are small and many homes are close to each other.
Lauren Thompson is a more recent resident of the area. She said she doesn’t mind the mix of styles, and that’s even why she moved to the area.
Thompson’s problem is that new development in the neighborhood means excavating. When she heard about someone wanting to build next to her home at 17th and Jefferson, she hired an engineer to be sure her house would be okay.
He said no.
“It’s not about privacy,” Thompson said. “It’s about the structural integrity of my home.”
Thompson claims the developer wanted to split an existing lot and build on a grassy area that amounts to just one-third of her neighbor’s lot. After checking zoning rules, Thompson said she found out the plan was in violation.
Just when Thompson thought her home was safe, along came an ordinance that would weaken the rules on what are called “nonconforming lots.”
Thompson says the ordinance, which comes before the Planning and Zoning Committee Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., would allow homes to be just 2 and 1/2 feet apart.
“Once we were successful in making them follow the law, the city turned around and decided, ‘Well, let’s just get rid of that law,’” she declared.
Why am I holding up a yard stick? Second photo is a hint. That's darn close. But it's *not* proximity, privacy or aestethics that has some in this neighborhood worried. On @KCTV5 at 10, I'll explain why...and what they're doing about it. pic.twitter.com/L5pHvIxwIM— Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) July 10, 2019
“If this ordinance were to go through, we would lose the one valuable zoning tool we have in order to preserve and protect this neighborhood that’s been around forever,” Bailey echoed.
KCTV5 News reached out to Councilwomen Jolie Justus and Kathryn Shields, who represent that district. Shields agreed to be interviewed Tuesday but later postponed due to a personal matter.
Signs of the economic surge began 15 years ago when luxury condos went up at 16th and Summit. Then eight years ago, a group of architects built acclaimed modern homes in a large, undeveloped space. Those homes are up a hill, separate from the denser area, and not disrupting the neighborhood’s character. They are, however, evidence of how the area has become what a realtor might call “hot” - something developers want to seize on.
Thompson said her concern will also play out in other “hot” neighborhoods with small lots like the West Plaza, Hyde Park, Columbus Park and Santa Fe Hills, just south of Waldo.
“People will start to see that what they thought was their neighbor’s yard will be sold off and a house will be built there,” she predicted, speaking of a ramping up of a phenomenon many in those neighborhoods are already seeing.
The fear over the loss of these communities is why Thompson is rallying her neighbors to show up at the committee meeting to state their case.
“It’s not just about us,” she said. “I don’t want any other resident in this city to have to go through the stress we’ve been going through with this development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.