KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Worlds of Fun will open to the general public on May 22. Oceans of Fun will open the following weekend.
Daily tickets and 2021 Season Passes are now on sale, and guests can visit Worlds of Fun’s current 2021 schedule and calendar to plan their visit.
As a reminder, all 2020 Season Passes and add-on products have been extended through 2021.
The park will also be adding rewards and benefits to current Passholders with their new Worlds of Fun Pass Perks Program, including a free Bring-A-Friend ticket and snack that can be redeemed starting on Opening Day by all Passholders who purchased before March 2, 2021.
Key Dates
- Worlds of Fun Opening: May 22
- Oceans of Fun & Riptide Raceway Opening: May 29
- Grand Carnivale: July 24-August 8
- Halloween Haunt: September 17-October 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.