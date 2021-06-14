KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Due to staffing issues, Worlds of Fun will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday through the end of June. 

The change comes due to issues with "the availability of seasonal labor." 

The park will be closed: 

  • June 15-16
  • June 22-23
  • June 29-30

Oceans of Fun will stay open "on the currently advertised schedule," they say. 

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and support as we work through these challenges to deliver the experience you've come to expect from Worlds of Fun," their statement said.

201516509_10158352275728250_4966013961130588974_n.jpg

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.