KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Due to staffing issues, Worlds of Fun will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday through the end of June.
The change comes due to issues with "the availability of seasonal labor."
The park will be closed:
- June 15-16
- June 22-23
- June 29-30
Oceans of Fun will stay open "on the currently advertised schedule," they say.
"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and support as we work through these challenges to deliver the experience you've come to expect from Worlds of Fun," their statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.