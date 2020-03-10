KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the region’s largest seasonal employer, Worlds of Fun is seeking to fill over 2,000 positions for its 47th season.
The amusement park says they increasing are pay rates this year and adding more leadership positions.
“With added entertainment offerings and an extended season that runs through December, there have never been so many exciting employment opportunities,” said Tony Carovillano, general manager of Worlds of Fun. “From seasoned professionals to first-time jobseekers, there’s something to match anyone’s skillset, schedule and interest.”
Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions will be available throughout the park.
Interested applicants may take advantage of walk-in interviews on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-6 p.m.., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All applicants must be 16 years old.
For more information on available positions, interviews and upcoming job fairs, visit www.worldsoffun.jobs.
