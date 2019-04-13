KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Worlds of Fun is not only an amusement park, it is the heart of Kansas City.
Worlds of Fun had their opening day Saturday and the park was filled with customers of all ages who were eager to be at the park.
“This is our fourth or fifth time being at Worlds of Fun. We come here every year at 10 a.m. right when the park opens,” said Nichole Starks, who is a customer.
The park has numerous rides that get your adrenaline pumped and make you scream from the top of your lungs, but some people have their favorites that they just keep coming back for.
“I love the Patriot. I like the terrifying gut feeling, but also feeling safe,” Lillynn Starks, another customer, said.
“I like the Timber Wolf because of how fast it goes and it’s a wooden one so its rigged, so it’s just one of those exciting rides,” 13-year-old Lane Jennings said.
“I like the Detonater because it surprises you and you never know when it is going to go up,” 10-year-old Landon Bird said.
After riders work up an appetite, they can head over to a new barbecue restaurant that just opened in the park next to the Patriot called, Cotton Blossom BBQ.
Bridgette Bywater, the Operations Manager for Worlds of Fun, said that the restaurant makes their own barbecue sauce and pickles.
“Cotton Blossom BBQ has rotisserie chicken and we make our own barbecue sauce and we make our own pickles, which is really interesting,” Bywater said.
“We believe Worlds of Fun is the heart of Kansas City, so we want to represent Kansas City in everything we do,” Bywater said.
They represented Kansas City barbecue with lots of different options such as pulled pork, brisket and different sauces.
“It would be cool one day to see our sauces bottled and sold next to other BBQ sauces,” said Chris Foshee who is the public relations and communications manager.
If BBQ is right up your coaster, you will want to add the dinning pass to your season pass. Season passes have lots of perks, such as they pay for themselves in a little over two visits.
“You can add a dining plan, a drink plan and fast lane at certain times of the year. It’s an incredible experience that you can’t just have one day at,” Bywater said.
You can buy discounted season passes on the Worlds of Fun website to start your season adventure.
Worlds of Fun is always hiring people to join their team and you can apply on their website.
“Worlds of Fun is the gem of Kansas City,” Bywater said.
