KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Worlds of Fun theme park is scheduled to reopen Monday to pass holders, but with new protocols and limited capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors are required to schedule their visit beforehand on the park's website or app, and all attendees are required to wear face coverings. Visitors will also experience medical and temperature screenings before being allowed in the park.
At least one member of each visiting group must have the Worlds of Fun app downloaded. The app sends social distancing reminders and alerts you to the nearest restroom or hand-sanitizing station.
The reservation system allows the park to tightly control the number of people inside Worlds of Fun, although they are not limiting visitors' time at the park once inside.
