KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Worlds of Fun is cutting hours this month because it can’t find enough staff to open during its usual hours. The amusement park made the announcement Monday on their Facebook page.
Steve and Dionna Hamilton had just pulled into a hotel parking lot across the street. They have driven down from Trenton, MO every year for decades. This year, though, it was different. They witnessed the challenge that prompted the Facebook announcement.
“We come on weekdays so that we don’t have long lines and stuff, and today there were quite a few waits,” said Steven Hamilton. “We waited for food longer than normal. We waited in line for rides a little longer than normal.”
“They only had one person in the restaurant we went to behind the counter,” Dionna Hamilton added.
The Facebook announcement Monday indicated Worlds of Fun would be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of June.
“While we continue to ramp up our recruiting efforts,” it read, “we must adjust our operating calendar based on the availability of seasonal labor.”
One recruiting effort involved a raise in pay. On June 4th, Worlds of Fun announced ride operators and “food and beverage ambassadors” who are 16 and older will start at $15 per hour.
“Wages weren’t like that when I was a kid. It’s a good job,” remarked Dionna Hamilton.
Steven Hamilton was “a bit bummed” about the change in plan but not terribly so, because Oceans of Fun has not changed its hours and days of operation. After all, his wife noted, her favorite part of the trip will be there regardless of which side of the park they spend their time on.
“To hear your grandkids squeal at the sight of everything and going down the rides and waving at you when they’re going by, that’s the best feeling ever,” said Dionna Hamilton.
Several people on Facebook asked about whether season ticket holders would get some sort of compensation for their lost days. KCTV5 asked Worlds of Fun Director of Marketing Hollye Gurley that question repeatedly. Gurley would not say yes or no but each time repeated that Oceans of Fun is still open daily.
