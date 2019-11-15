KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The winter wonderland transformation is complete at Worlds of Fun as WinterFest nears.
On Nov. 23, the amusement park will flip the switch for the third season on Kansas City’s largest collection of lights and holiday décor.
WinterFest offers over five million lights, a seven-story tree and 10 themed areas and miles of décor.
“The response from our guests has been outstanding, and WinterFest has quickly grown into one of our most popular events,” said Tony Carovillano, general manager and vice president of Worlds of Fun. “We’ve continued to draw people in from all over the region, and I think most are impressed by the sheer scope of the event and the overall quality of the entertainment we provide. We go all out. There’s nothing like it in Kansas City.”
Worlds of Fun has been preparing and decorating for WinterFest since early October.
“There’s so much that goes into an event like WinterFest. From reconcepting all of our dining locations and crafting almost 20 new food items to casting our entertainers and designing all the sets and stages, it’s a race to opening, but our team pulls it off and takes great pride in what we’re able to deliver,” Carovillano said.
Fresh off the press from our holly, jolly cartography department - the 2019 WinterFest park map. pic.twitter.com/fSbGWFqzfb— Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) November 15, 2019
Worlds of Fun is open for WinterFest on select nights through Dec. 31.
Guests can get unlimited visits and free parking to WinterFest with the purchase of a 2020 Gold Season Pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.