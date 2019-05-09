KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One of America's oldest World War II veterans is traveling to all 50 states to meet governors and mayors, and he made a stop in Kansas City Thursday.
Sidney Walton and his son Paul met with Mayor Sly James at City Hall, with Mayor James calling it an honor to meet the 100-year-old and hear about his incredible life.
James talked with the father and son about everything from the weather in Kansas City to the Chiefs.
Sidney said he has no plans of slowing down and is thrilled to be making his journey across the United States with his son.
The pair spend one week touring each state and have met many notable luminaries. Sidney met with President Trump in the Oval Office on April 11, and on May 2 he met with Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
“I tell you, it's been… it's like a rocket ship. It's just straight up,” he said. “It's amazing what's happening. We had no idea how successful this tour would be.”
The tour also gives Americans a chance to meet one of the few remaining World War II veterans and thank him for his service in the Army.
Sidney joined the Army in 1941, just nine months before Pearl Harbor, and spent five years serving.
“Every day you have the opportunity to meet new and exciting people,” Paul said.
Sidney dubbed the effort the “No Regrets Tour” because he had regrets about missing out on meeting some of the last veterans of the Civil War.
There is no doubt the veteran loves his country and is looking forward to completing the tour.
For more on his tour, including where he is headed next and how to help his effort, head to GoSidneyGo.com.
