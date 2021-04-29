KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The World Series of Barbecue, the world’s largest barbecue competition, will return to the Kansas Speedway this year.
It will be held Sept. 16-19. This marks the 41st year for the event, with competitors attending from all around the world.
“The World Series of Barbecue is often referred to as the ‘family reunion’ of competitive barbecue,” says Glen Alan Phillips, President and CEO of the American Royal. “It’s the one time during the year where all of the competitors, from the elites to the amateurs, get together in one space to fire up hundreds of smokers – and have a great time in the process.”
The epic weekend will once again bring together world-renowned pitmasters to compete for the title of Grand Champion in both the Open and Invitational contests.
“As a non-profit focused on agriculture education and advocacy, this is our highest-profile event and biggest fundraiser,” said Phillips. “We can’t wait to fill the Kansas Speedway with an international community of barbecue enthusiasts.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s competition was unable to take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.