KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The East side of Kansas City saw an especially violent Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Of the five incidents, KCTV5 knows at least four involved guns.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has pointed to the city’s new internship program as a possible way to decrease violence.
“This is the sort of summer program that says: This city, this world has so many things for you,” Lucas said. “Seize them, try to be a part of them. And, know that even though there are challenges today, you don’t need to pick up a gun, you don’t have to be with the same crew to know that you’re going to have a future.”
The program is modeled after a successful campaign in Omaha, Nebraska. Since 2008, they’ve seen a 27% increase in graduation rates and a 74% decrease in violent crime.
“If we just say, ‘Oh my gosh, why did we see those shootings last night?’ and we say it again and again and don’t change what starts at the input level, we’re not building people from a young age,” Lucas said. "We’re dealing with broken people. We’ll be dealing with these challenges again and again and that’s why KC investing so much in this program.”
The program is a partnership with Hire KC, Entrepreneurship KC and KC Common Good. Their goal is to give teens and young adults living East of Troost paid internships.
More than 900 people have signed up and 80% are part of minority populations.
“It’s telling us that demand is high, but it also tells us that the talent is out there,” said William Dowdell.
Dowdell works with Hire KC as part of the KC Social Innovation Campus. He’s working to recruit businesses in the area that can take on or sponsor interns.
Employers such as Children’s Mercy, KC Pet Project and the local PBS station are on the list.
