KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Construction workers say an off-duty police officer hired to protect them stopped a murder in the middle of the day in Kansas City.
As Kissick Construction crews worked to install sewer lines, they heard an unmistakable sound.
Workers witnessed the chaotic triple shooting near 14th and Bellefontaine around 2 this afternoon.
The off-duty officer was in the right place at the right time and was talking to construction crews when they heard gunshots.
About 120 feet away from where he stood, a man was shooting at two men and a woman.
“I heard a couple shots, turned around,” said Anthony Alaniz, a construction worker. “I told the officer, ‘Hey man, they are shooting behind us.’”
When they looked up, they saw a 31-year-old man shooting at a woman. She was dodging bullets and screaming for help.
“The shooter was cold-hearted,” Alaniz said. “He didn’t want any witnesses, that’s for sure. He was chasing the woman around the car.”
Police said the suspect had already shot and killed a 29-year-old man. He also shot a 51-year-old man, who is expected to survive.
The quick-acting officer shot the suspect in the leg. That suspect is now in custody.
“The shooter had no idea,” Alaniz said. “It was a total surprise for him, believe me. When he was shot, I actually saw it. When he hit the ground, he was stunned. He was like, ‘Who is shooting me? Where is this coming from?’”
Neighbors said the people the shooter attacked were living in a tent in a wooded area in the neighborhood.
“The whole family could have died,” said Ethan Bui, a neighbor. “That’s scary.”
“That lady, she is blessed,” Alaniz said. “He did his job. He saved that lady’s life. I commend the officer for what he did. . . . Not just her; he saved us.”
Members of the construction crew said after a worker for another company was killed on the job, their company began hiring off-duty police officers to go to job sites with crews.
Today, that added protection saved a life.
