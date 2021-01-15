KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Workers from Stand Up KC will go on strike Friday at noon with support from Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
The strike will take place outside of the McDonald’s at 3051 Van Brunt Blvd., calling to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. The local strike is just one of many taking place in at least 15 other cities across the U.S. There will be a car caravan for those who want to show support while maintaining social distance.
Lucas will speak via conference call, encouraging President-elect Joe Biden and Congress to keep their promise of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and expand employee power in the workplace.
The strike comes after poor conditions during the pandemic despite McDonald’s reported soaring profits. Fast food workers have been considered essential; however, workers do not have access to health care, paid sick days, difficulties getting PPE and poverty wages.
