KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Workers at two area Starbucks locations have started a process to unionize, joining employees at more than 50 other locations nationwide.
This week, Starbucks Workers United announced that the coffee chain's locations on the Country Club Plaza and in Overland Park at 75th Street were filing for election.
In open letters to the company, both employee groups cited concerns about worker safety, harassment, staffing shortages and burnout.
The movement within the chain started in 2021, when two locations in Buffalo voted to unionize. The locations in Overland Park and Kansas City would be the first to do so in Kansas and Missouri.
Cali Sacramento, a Barista at the Plaza location, said she felt like the company's workers deserved a greater decision-making role. She added that, like many employees, she enjoyed the flexibility and benefits that came with her job.
She said she believed that the changes workers were demanding would also improve the customer experience.
"The outlook for this is really positive," Sacramento said. "If this keeps spreading that this is for the collective good, for everybody, we'll receive a lot of collective support."
At the Overland Park location, employees noted safety concerns with the cafe's small parking lot. They also mentioned protections for LGBTQIA+ employees as a reason for unionizing.
Hannah Edwards, a shift supervisor, said an increasing reliance on mobile ordering during the pandemic had created difficult staffing issues.
"If you don't have enough people to handle that, it shows that your labor practices aren't in line," Edwards said.
Both employee groups said that they were meeting with their coworkers and management to discuss the issues mentioned in their letter, as well as next steps.
