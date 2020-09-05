KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Several streets in Kansas City now have a slightly different look.
As artists and community members came together to paint Black Lives Matter street murals today, KCTV5’s Greg Payne visited some of the murals for more on the message behind them.
The 18th & Vine display is the only one that’s completed out of the six locations now. Of course, with all of the different displays, they had to add a little bit of spice to the area and a musical twist for the 18th & Vine District.
On a sunny, 93-degree day, a number of Kansas Citians put their artistic skills to the streets to address an even hotter topic.
“When these murals began, they were more of a reaction to some of the things that were going on in the country,” Michael Toombs said. “Well, the ripple is coming out now and I kind of feel like we are at the stage where we need to be trying to heal.”
Toombs is the artist behind the 31st and Troost Black Lives Matter street mural.
His focus was highlighting African Americans that helped the country evolve.
“Throughout the day, we have had a very diverse group of participants,” he said. “Mainly because everybody understands what’s going on and what needs to happen.”
Toombs said the murals aren’t going to solve the problem, but they will create dialogue.
For some locations, including his, they’ll have to continue working on making the message clearer on Sunday thanks to Mother Nature.
“First it was raining, and that caused a little bit of a delay because we had to chalk out the design first and we couldn’t put chalk on the wet,” said Katie Mabry van Dieren, Co-Founder Troost Market Collective. “Then the opposite happened. Then it got so hot that the paint sank into the street and now we need more paint.”
But for now, whether the displays are complete or not, those three words are already reaching many in the community.
“It’s phenomenal,” said Thomas Simmons, who lives near the mural. “I went and looked at the one on Troost. Same thing. It wasn’t quite finished, but I mean -- for the city -- I think it’s a phenomenal thing to put down here.”
When the city initially approved the six murals, there were some community members who wanted to create their own with messages that include "Back the Blue."
That’s something city officials say is possible as long as you have enough support from the city council and private funding, like this project, to make it happen.
